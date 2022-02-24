CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $83.61 on Thursday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $620.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CRA International by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.