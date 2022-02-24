Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,512. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

