Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Credit Acceptance worth $26,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $529.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

