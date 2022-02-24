Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.43

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 172899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.