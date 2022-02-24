Credit Suisse Group Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

