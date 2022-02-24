Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Shares of BN stock traded up €2.11 ($2.40) on Thursday, reaching €56.69 ($64.42). 2,785,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.52. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

