Credit Suisse Group Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $74.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

