Credit Suisse Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $12.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSKD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

