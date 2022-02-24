CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 10%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 4,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

