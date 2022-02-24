Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.91.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

