Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $40.55 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 38.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

