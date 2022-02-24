Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $7.31 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.9% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.