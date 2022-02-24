Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

