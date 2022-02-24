Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

IEMG opened at $58.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

