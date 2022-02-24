Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $13,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.