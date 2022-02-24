Critical Contrast: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and TCG BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $28.15 billion 0.93 $721.93 million N/A N/A TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.15 $6.83 million $2.74 5.14

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC.

Risk and Volatility

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 100.42% 10.02% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 2 6 0 2.75 TCG BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than TCG BDC.

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. TCG BDC pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TCG BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About TCG BDC (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.