CROAT Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $131,950.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,429,994 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

