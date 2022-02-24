Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Crocs posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Crocs stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

