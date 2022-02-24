Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $798.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

