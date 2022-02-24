Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 986,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,523. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

