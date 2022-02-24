CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $174.69. Approximately 112,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,320,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.83.
CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
