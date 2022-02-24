Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $916.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Crown has a market capitalization of $738,855.52 and approximately $916.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,724.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00760204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00218042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,139,664 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.