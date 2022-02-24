Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007847 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00284483 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

