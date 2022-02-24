Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 992,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,106. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 459.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

