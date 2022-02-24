CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $243,659.62 and $3,950.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00110199 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

