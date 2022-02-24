CryptoTask Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $324,821.19 and $45,693.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,804 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

