CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,401. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $360.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

