CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,272. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.