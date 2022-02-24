CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,272. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

