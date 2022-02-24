Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,926 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $88.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.