Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,510 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,628,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.