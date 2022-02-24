Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 26,855 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of AngioDynamics worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $816.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

