Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 34,607 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 373.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.69 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.