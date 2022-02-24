Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 38,385 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $499,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

