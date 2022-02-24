Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

