Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 211,201 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,960,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,525,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ironSource stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

