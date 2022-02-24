Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.