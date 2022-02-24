Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 170,382 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 983,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.