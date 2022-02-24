Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 56,064 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 767.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

