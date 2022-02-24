Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.28 and its 200 day moving average is $373.86. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

