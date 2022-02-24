Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $92.42 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

