Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.