Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of BRP Group worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

