Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,513,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

