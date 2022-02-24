Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,849 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after acquiring an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

