Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $6,998,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.51.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

