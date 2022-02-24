Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 164.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 353,940 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

