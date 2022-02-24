Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,891,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after buying an additional 837,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 156,198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.