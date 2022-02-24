Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $371,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

