Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

